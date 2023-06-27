Around the Rez: Week of June 28
Babbitt Ranches Colt Sale returns July 18
Babbitt Ranches Annual Colt Sale returns July 18 at 10 a.m. The sale is held at the Spiderweb Camp 30 Miles North of Flagstaff on Highway 89 between mile marker 450 and 451. Feel free to arrive earlier to view the colts with the mares. The colt sale is a casual auction and no registration is required. More information and an online catalog is available at www.babbittranches.com/colt-sale
Veterans Stand Down
The “George Willie Sr. Memorial Veterans Stand Down ” (GWMVSD) will be June 29 at Twin Arrows Navajo Resort. The Stand Down provides introduction and increased awareness of public & private community services which are available for all Veterans (outreach) throughout Northern Arizona. Opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. Call (928) 286-7446 for more information.
Country artist Easton Corbin to perform at the Orpheum Theatre
The Orpheum Theatre is now selling tickets for Easton Corbin, who will be performing on August 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Easton Corbin has been gracing stages with his unique blend of traditional and modern country music for more than a decade. The Florida native, boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” Tickets can be purchased from the Orpheum at orpheumflagstaff.com/event/easton-corbin.
Navajo weaving workshop
Navajo Cultural Arts is offering a weaving workshop led by Barbara Teller Ornelas and Lynda Pete July 18-21. Limited space is available. Contact Crystal Littleben at ncap@dinecollege.edu.
Healing of the Nations Rally
Covenant of Faith Church is holding a rally July 9-16 at Hidden Springs. There will be daily bike tours, music, food, kids events and nightly services. Visit cofaz.org for more information.
First Aid, CPR and AED Class
Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgaii Community Center in Monument Valley is hosting a first aid, CPR and AED class July 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $40. More information is available at (928) 266-5902.
Ranch Hands Ministry Trail Riders making moves
The annual meeting and trail rides are Sept. 1-4 east of Flagstaff. Horse back riders begin a 200-mile trek in August to Leupp from southern Utah and make stops along the way for rest and Bible devotions. Everyone coverges at a site between mileposts 434 and 4535 on Leupp Road. For inofrmation call (520) 491-0774.
Motorcycle camp and rally
Covenant of Faith church is hosting its annul motorcycle rally and camp meeting July 9-16. There will be speakers, live music, daily rides and food. Hidden Springs is north of Highway 264 and 89 junctions, west of Tuba City. For more information, call (480) 539-5285. or www.cofaz.org.
Kayenta 4th of July Powwow
The Town of Kayenta is hosting its 2023 4th of July Powwows June 30-July 1 at the Monument Valley High School gymnasium. General admission is $5.
Navajo Silversmithing Workshop
Raynard Scott will be teaching a silversmithing class July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Diné College is Tsaile. Those interested should contact Crystal Littleben at ncap@dinecollege.edu.
Monument Valley High School basketball camp
Monument Valley High School is hosting REZilient Training Basketball Clinic July 24-25 for ages 5-11 and 12 and up. Cost is $40. Call (480)390-0931 for info.
Women's Day event
The 2023 Women’s Day eventis July 22 at STAR School. with former Second Lady Dottie Lizer and Barbara Chatto. The theme is “Delight Yourself in the Lord.” Event is at 145 Leupp Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be presentations, breakfast and lunch. No childcare is available. Pre-registration is recommended by calling (928) 853-5321.
Navajo Family Bible Conference
Navajo Family Bible Conference is July 16 and July 22 at El Nathan Conference Center at 3910 East El Paso Drive. The the is “Refined for God’s Glory.” The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. and includes refreshments, singing, youth classes, health, crafts, devotions, choir and speakers. For more information call (602) 330-3730.
TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open
TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.
Rug Weaving Workshop
The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.
HSAPC in Person Meetings
12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.
Celebrate Recovery Meetings
12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Gallup. All adults welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.
Navajo Bingo Fridays
WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
