13 Cameron Head Start students promoted June 21

CAMERON, Ariz – Students, friends and staff gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to celebrate the 2023 Cameron Head Start Promotion.

Since in person learning began this year after COVID-19, the community was able to come together and celebrate the students' first milestones in life. Students ages 3 to 5 walked to seats looking out for relatives in the audience. The event began with an opening blessing from one of the grandparents, followed by a welcome address from former student Nickalisa Tso, who holds the title for Dzil Libei Elementary School Princess. Instructor Sonya Yazzie gave a brief introduction and short message to students.

Yazzie called students up one by one to introduce themselves in the Navajo language — including their names, two clans, age and where they go to school —and presented each student with a certificate.

Wrapping up the ceremony, students performed the Navajo Vegetable Song and recited the nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle, Diddle!"

After the ceremony, students and their families celebrated with food and socializing.

Information provided by Cameron Head Start