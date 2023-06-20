Sculptor Tim Washburn Best of Show at inaugural Diné College Native American Art Market

TSAILE, AZ — Diné College celebrated its inaugural Native American Art Market June 9-11, a three-day event that featured the artistic works of approximately 43 pre-selected artists and musicians from the Navajo Nation and the wider Four Corners region.

The market, held at the heart of the Diné College campus, showcased a diverse range of Native artists, including experts in silverwork, basketry, textiles, moccasin-making, painting, pottery, woodwork, and sculpture.

The event aimed to highlight Diné College's commitment to Native art and establish the College as a focal point for generations of Navajo artists in the region. With its resounding success, the market is set to become an annual tradition open to artists from all tribes.

In contrast to larger markets like the Southwest Association for Indian Arts Market in Santa Fe and the Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market in Phoenix, the Diné College event offered a unique opportunity for visitors and artists of all ages to reconnect with their roots and engage in art transactions within a serene educational setting.

Diné College, nestled amidst a dramatic landscape, proved to be an inspirational center for many Native artists, fueling their creative vision and fostering a sense of community.

The Native American Art Market kicked off with a juried competition at the Ned Hatathli Museum, where local artists, college professors, and collectors evaluated the artworks on display. On the evening of June 9, a public reception honored the winners, who received hand-made sash ribbons adorned with silver Diné College pendants.

Crafted by Aaron Begay and Delia Wanueka, alumni from the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at the College, these one-of-a-kind award ribbons added a touch of distinction to the event.

The market's success was made possible through the support of the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College, the College President's Office, and an anonymous donor. The event was organized by Crystal Littleben, Program Manager of the Navajo Cultural Arts Program, and Nonabah Sam, adjunct faculty at the School of Arts & Humanities and museum curator at Diné College.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the Best of Show winner, Tim Washburn, a renowned sculptor from Kirtland, New Mexico. Washburn, a member of the Diné tribe, is celebrated for his lifelike depictions of traditional Navajo warriors, mothers, children, and grandparents in stone and bronze.

His winning sculpture, titled "Looking Forward and Holding to Our Traditions," depicted a Navajo grandmother in traditional attire alongside her young granddaughter, who carried a rag doll in one hand and a cell phone in the other. Washburn expressed his delight in being part of the Diné College Native American Art Market, praising the talent of the participating artists and stating, "This is Navajo country. The show can only move forward."

In addition to Washburn, several other artists received first prizes and honorable mentions in their respective categories. Jennifer Curtis won in the Jewelry and Lapidary category, Myron Denetclaw excelled in 2-Dimensional Art, Penny Singer impressed with Weaving and Textiles, Darius M. Charley showcased expertise in Diverse Art Forms, and Leander Goldtooth's Basketry stood out. The Honorable Mentions went to Cheyenne Grabiec (Jewelry and Lapidary), Bob Lansing (Pottery), Antoinette A. Thompson (2-Dimensional Art), Duwayne Chee, Sr. (Sculpture), Deborah Teller-Tsosie (Weaving and Textiles), Rain.