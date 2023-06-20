OFFERS
Rodeo dreams: Monument Valley alumni acceps rodeo scholarship at Hill College

Paris Littleben has signed a letter of intent and has accepted a rodeo scholarship to attend Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas. She will join their rodeo team as a break-away and team roper as she pursues her Nursing Degree at Hill College. (Photo/Monument Valley Mustangs)

Originally Published: June 20, 2023 5:22 p.m.

Monument Valley graduate Paris Littleben has signed a letter of intent and has accepted a rodeo scholarship to attend Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas. She will join their rodeo team as a break-away and team roper as she pursues her Nursing Degree at Hill College.

