Preserving cultural richness through singing and storytelling at Tooh Haltsooi Community Center
Originally Published: June 20, 2023 5:25 p.m.
Talibah Begay visited the Sheep Springs community at Tooh Haltsooi Community Center June 14. She is teaching classes on culture, tradition and wellness workshops. Her next class is June 21 for traditional singing. On June 28 she will teach about singing and traditional storytelling.
