Northland Pioneer College and ASU offer MyPath2ASU program

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Northland Pioneer College (NPC) and Arizona State University (ASU) have joined forces to provide NPC students with expanded educational opportunities through a partnership that offers more than 400 guided pathways. This collaboration aims to offer a seamless transfer experience for students at NPC who wish to pursue a bachelor's degree in their chosen field of study.

The key tool enabling this enhanced transfer experience is MyPath2ASU, a cutting-edge transfer navigation tool designed for ASU transfer students from accredited U.S. regional institutions. MyPath2ASU ensures a positive transition to ASU by streamlining the transfer process for students who have earned credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university. By utilizing this tool, students can significantly shorten the time it takes to complete their degree at ASU.

NPC, a two-year community college situated in Northeastern Arizona, serves a diverse student population of over 5,000 individuals annually. The college offers five university transfer degrees and various career and technical education programs that equip students with the skills necessary for employment.

Through the partnership with ASU, NPC students gain access to personalized benefits that facilitate a smooth transfer experience. These benefits include guaranteed admission into their chosen major upon successful completion of MyPath2ASU, customized course-by-course pathways to minimize credit loss, and the ability to save time and money by efficiently planning their path to degree completion.

Angelica Abeita, a first-generation transfer student from the Hopi reservation shared how the program help her.

Angelica's decision to pursue higher education was influenced by her eldest sister, Amelda, who served as a role model and source of support.

Angelica began her studies at Northland Pioneer College because of the close proximity, affordability, and smaller environment, “I felt I was able to have more student-professor communications in all my classes and it was a way for me to get the experience of what college would be like. At the time, I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into, but now that I look back, community college was a great choice in helping me to get where I am today.”

Angelica suffered the loss of her beloved sister after just one year at NPC and stopped attending school. After taking some time to heal, she persevered and re-enrolled, graduating in May 2022 with her associate degree in business administration.

“Through my schooling, I’ve dedicated each accomplishment to my sister because that helped me feel she was right beside me, celebrating the moment.”

Reflecting on her transfer journey, Angelica credits MyPath2ASU for providing invaluable assistance throughout the application process. The program guided her in selecting the appropriate business program and provided comprehensive information about her chosen field of study. Through phone and Zoom appointments, she received personalized guidance, making the application process a smooth and straightforward experience. Angelica is currently pursuing her BA in Business Administration at ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business and anticipates graduating in the fall of 2024.

Information provided by Northland Pioneer College.