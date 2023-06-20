Navajo Technical University begins fall enrollment

CROWNPOINT, NM — Navajo Technical University (NTU) has initiated its first enrollment day, inviting prospective students and the local community from nearby areas to the Wellness Center. The event, which will run throughout June and July, featured program booths set up by NTU staff and faculty, providing valuable information about the diverse educational opportunities available to aspiring learners.

With a focus on promoting practical skills and real-world experience, some programs showcased at the event highlighted internship opportunities. These internships allow students to apply job-specific skills in actual work environments, fostering collaboration with businesses in both the private and public sectors.

Central to NTU’s mission, planning, and educational programming, enrollment day serves as a critical step for students to meet with advisors and faculty members, submit necessary documents, and officially register for courses at the Registrar’s Office.

Emphasizing the safety and well-being of attendees, the Student Services department worked diligently to accommodate students, staff, and faculty members. Inside the Wellness Center, Student Services offered popcorn, snow cones, and drinks to enhance the experience. Additionally, the First Year Experience Program aimed to improve operational efficiencies, communication effectiveness, and the long-term success of first-year students at Navajo Technical University.

Skyhawk Central provided comprehensive information on various aspects such as Admissions, Financial Aid, Advisement, and the First Year Experience Program. KCZY Radio also contributed to the event by offering live information updates at the Wellness Center, further enhancing the experience for participants.

NTU Recruiter Brenda Yazzie expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Congrats to all high school seniors. It is time to apply to NTU to transition to a higher institution for a rewarding career. Let us help you with this. NTU is ready to showcase what we have to offer to the public. Stop by as we have assistance in admission, financial aid, and advising. NTU will provide campus tours, programs to showcase, our Dual Credit for high school students, and more. At each site’s scheduled NTU Enrollment Day, we will have free popcorn and snow cones in the afternoon—Showcase NTU. Come on by!”

Cuyler Frank, the KCZY Radio Station Manager, added, “NTU is a great place to learn; it’s a great place to start. More students need to get involved with their communities, and more people need to be involved with their communities. That’s why NTU was established just for these kinds of events. Come on out to Enrollment Day, Every Wednesday.”

NTU Recruiter Brenda Yazzie personally provided tours, distributed prizes, and offered general information to attendees, making the event engaging and informative.

For additional information, interested individuals can contact Brenda Yazzie at 505.488.3722 or b.yazzie@navajotech.edu.

As always, “It Begins From Within.”

Information provided by NTU.