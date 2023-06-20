KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation was recently awarded a $10,000 Flinn Foundation grant to support Hopi artists.

The grant is for arts and cultural programs, projects and activities in small and rural Arizona communities. It is administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, whose mission is to have Arizonans have the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts.

Cindy Smiley, CEO of the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation (HTEDC), said the grant will be used to support artists whose work will be seen at the Taawaki Inn currently under construction in Clarkdale.

“We are excited to receive this award from Flinn Foundation for supporting arts and cultural projects/programs/activities in small and rural Arizona communities,” she said. “The grant funding will go toward the artwork, painting and murals going into the new hotel, Taawaki Inn, that will be opening in 2024.”