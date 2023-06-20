Around Winslow: Week of June 21
Navajo County Library writing contest
Navajo County is hosting the fourth annual writing contest. The the is "All Together Now" and should be a short original story about kindness, friendship, etc. Entries due by June 23. Contact (928) 524-4744 for more information.
Winslow pool opens
The Winslow outdoor pool opened May 30 in Winslow. Enjoy the new shade covers and water slides.
June's Evening Jams
Every Saturday in June will be evening jams at the Route 66 Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy local bands as they jam the night away.
Farmers Market
Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info, contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.
Movie Nights
Movie nights return to the outdoor pool at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. On June 26, "A Bug's Life" will be showing.
Electric Dance Party
On June 15, come dressed in your most eccentric dance outfit and meet the community on the dance floor. Embrace safe space and express your inner child and DJ Chip lights up the dance floor. Location is Route 66 Plaza from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Family Fun Day
On July 1, There will be a variety of field day activities for all ages, including parents. Visit the outdoor pool from 9 a.m. to noon.
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.
Fourth of July parade
Participate in the annual 4th of July parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the Recreation Department and travel through town as businesses and community members spread their patriotism.
Winslow Rotary Club
Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Lakota man becomes the first Native American to summit Mt. Everest
- Report of cult group within Monument Valley Tribal Park causes concern within community
- Song of the Horse Camp in Tuba City explores the timeless relationship between the Navajo and the horse
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- House panel investigates ties between Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, environmentalists
- Arizona’s defunct border wall leaves trail of runaway costs, error-filled invoices and questions about state’s oversight
- Kayenta Elementary students visit Navajo Nation government headquarters
- Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown
- Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley speaks at Navajo Nation Education Conference
- Riding out a dream: Geri Hongeva hopes to bring motorcycle tours to the Navajo Nation
- Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- NAU Student Spotlight: Jayme Biakeddy
- Hopi High School renames crosscountry meet after legendary coach Rick Baker
- Tuba City High School class of 2023 graduates
- Interior Secretary's Grand Canyon visit encourages tribes
- Navajo community recognizes Di’Orr Greenwood for positive contributions
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: