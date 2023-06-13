Song of the Horse Camp in Tuba City explores the timeless relationship between the Navajo and the horse

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Throughout history and in many cultures the horse has always held a very prominent role, but for the Diné, their relationship with the horse is particularly special.

“The Navajo regard horses as very sacred, and they use them for all kinds of activities,” said Grey Farrell of Cow Springs, Arizona, a Native American horseman and tribal extension agent on the Western Navajo Nation.

“Our ancestors used them as a tool for farming, they used them for travel to get from one place to another and they used them for protection and as a weapon, to escape,” he explained. “They also use them for medicinal food. Whenever there is sickness in the people, they sacrifice a horse to heal the sick or to prevent sickness. The horse is regarded as a healer for the people. That’s the traditional side. The main thing is partnership — a partnership with the horse.”

These traditions, along with horse health, stewardship, nutrition, feeding and care of the horse, as well as riding, were taught during the annual Song of the Horse Camp in Tuba City June 1-3.

“The main purpose of this camp is to educate horse owners to better care for and maintain their horses,” Farrell said. “That entails nutrition, hoof care, proper maintenance and riding as well.”

Apart from a brief pause in 2020, due to COVID-19, the camp has been an annual tradition for many years, according to Farrell.

The program is provided through the University of Arizona Extension Program, with additional funding provided through grants. The camp is open to children and adults and is free of charge.

“The focus is more on the kids, but adults are welcome as well. A lot of kids are here with their parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, we welcome everybody,” Farrell said.

Additional topics covered over the three-day camp included horse-human relationships, women vs. men on horse behavior and horsemanship, pre-college preparation, cross country riding, equine assisted learning, equine health, preventative care and fundamental riding.

Presenters also talked about scholarship opportunities through high school and college rodeo programs as well as local 4-H programs.

“We have modern education as well as traditional education — it is completely different,” Farrell said. “We have the whole realm of topics regarding horses. We also have someone talking about using horses as therapy for whatever issues we have in our people. That could be assisting the handicapped or unfortunate and addressing substance issues with the people.”

On the last day, participants competed in an obstacle course with their horses for the opportunity to win prizes and use the skills learned.

According to organizers, participants attend the camp for a variety of reasons.

“There are many different reasons why (people) come here,” said Ty Jones, a co-coordinator and presenter at the camp. “Sometimes they’re really scared to get on horses because of something that happened, and we help them through that.”

Sterling and Gari King said they have seen their children grow in confidence every year, but said it was particularly noticeable this year, especially with their eight-year-old son, Austin.

“He would not go near a horse or go to the horse corral, he was very terrified and now, I don’t know what happened. He’s just grown a lot, he’s like, ‘I’m going to ride, I can’t wait to ride,’” Gari King said.

Jones said that is the beauty of the camp, each year something unique happens.

“My hope is that they leave with confidence in themselves and in riding and knowledge in the way of correct riding and the skills necessary, along with nutrition and everything else they’ve been taught here,” he said.

In the future, coordinators hope to continue the camp for not only youth but with more adult participation as well.

“We want to keep this going and continue with it every summer and get as many participants as possible, both youth and adults, as well as to expand across the Navajo Nation,” Jones said.

Betsy Green, University of Arizona co-operative extension horse specialist, said the camp is an opportunity to reach out to the community and share knowledge of proper animal care.



“All of it is for good horsemanship, good stewardship and care of the animal and continuation of tradition and culture,” she said. “It’s a really good way to keep things that are important to the Diné people up front, hands on and bring in the cultural traditions as well.”

Additional horse camps and outreach opportunities are offered throughout the Nation. More information is available from Grey Farrell (928) 614-8403 or gfarrel1@email.arizona.