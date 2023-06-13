"Saguaro Sanction" latest book in National Park Mystery series by award-winning author Scott Graham

Award-winning author Scott Graham’s book Saguaro Sanction, part of the National Park Mystery Series, takes place in Saguaro National Park and involves Tohono O’odham, petroglyphs and pictographs.

Saguaro Sanction introduces readers to the landscapes and cultural history of Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona, providing an inside look at the wonders of the park and its archaeological and sociological complexities.

Graham choose to write about Saguaro National Park because his grandparents moved to Tucson in 1963 and he spent his youth visiting the Sonora desert environment.

“I just loved it,” he said. “It’s been high on my list all along for a setting for a mystery. The first thing I think about is the days after the rainstorms that there is this beautiful smell that comes from the desert. That is a memory that I’m fond of.”

Many think of the desert as dry, but Graham said after rainstorms that it becomes so live with animals, plants and human activity.

Graham said Saguaro Sanction gave him a chance to talk about the care the Tohono O’odham have for the land, but also of the migrants that pass through their land.

“They care about the plight of those people and seek to find a middle ground,” he said.

Graham is aware that tribal members are sensitive about what is written about them. For this book, Graham only used what the Tohono O’odham had released publicly on their website. He said the sacredness of Baboquavai Peak on Tohono O’odham is important.

Graham has spent a lot of time on reservations as his wife is an emergency room doctor on the Navajo Nation.

“I enjoy seeing the care and joy that Native Americans have for their land,” he said.

He likes to share that view through his plots with his settings including reservations. The Tohono O’odham Reservation borders Saguaro National Park.

Graham’s national park mystery books also talk about the history of each park, which includes the impact of the ancestral people.

“There is some native component to the plotline in more than half the books,” he said.

Regina Lopez Whiteskunk, a board member at Torrey House Press and a member of the coalition for creating Bears Ear National Monument is supportive of Graham’s work.

His book before Saguaro Sanction, Mesa Verde Victim was read by Hopi archaeologist Lyle Balenquah before going to print as he wanted to make sure he was sensitive to the Native American culture.

Graham was raised by two parents who took him to national parks and has continued that legacy by taking his kids to national parks, but he also realized it was good location for mystery, mayhem and murder.

He points out that a mystery series in national parks is not an original idea as he’s read a series of national park mystery books written by Nevada Barr. However, Graham’s books differ because the main character is an archaeologist and involve a significant amount about archaeology. Barr’s main sleuth was a park ranger.

“I wanted to share my love of national parks, but also my fascination with archaeology,” he said.

Graham’s national park mystery series is doing so well that Torrey House Press has signed him to do two more books.

“The book is selling well. The publisher is happy with me and I’m happy with them,” he said.Graham’s first book in the series came out about ten years ago. The key protagonist is archaeologist Chuck Bender, but Bender’s family is also involved in the book and readers get to watch the family grow together as Bender is learning to be a dad to his two step daughters.

The two daughters and wife Jonelle play a greater role in each book in helping to solve the crimes.

The two daughters, Carmela and Rosie, grow a year older with each book.

Graham said he has always respected the way author Tony Hillerman wrote about the Navajo people and he feels Hillerman’s daughter Ann is continuing her father’s legacy by doing the same.

Graham said when his first book contract came up he called Hillerman who was kind enough to talk with him at length about the contract.

“He gave me wonderful encouragement and he was neat to talk to,” he said.

Graham said a sense of place is important to him as he shares his thoughts about the national parks as intimately as possible. He makes sure to tell the readers about the back country of the parks that many visitors don’t see.

“I have the scenes away from the paved roads. I want to give people a sense of place in a fun and entertaining way,” he said.

His wife Sue continues to work in a trauma center just north of Window Rock.

Graham’s books in the national park mystery series include Canyon Sacrifice, Mountain Rampage, Yellowstone Standoff, Yosemite Fall, Arches Enemy, Mesa Verde Victims and Canyonlands Carnage.

Graham won the National Outdoor Book Award for his book Extreme Kids in 2007.