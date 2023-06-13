OFFERS
Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley speaks at Navajo Nation Education Conference
Financial literacy and self-reliance was central theme for council delegate

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley speaks at the Navajo Nation Education Conference June 9. (Photo/Navajo National Council)

Originally Published: June 13, 2023 11:52 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley (Low Mountain, Many Farms, Nazlini, Tachee/Blue Gap, Tselani/Cottonwood) delivered a heartfelt welcome address at the 7th Annual Navajo Nation Education Conference that was held at the Navajo Nation Museum conference center.

The event was organized by the Navajo Nation Department of Education, Office of the Navajo Nation Scholarship & Financial Assistance, Navajo Nation Teacher Education Consortium and Fielding Graduate University

The conference aimed to provide valuable support and resources for those seeking quality education and advanced knowledge-based achievement such as earning a doctorate/doctoral degree.

Rose Graham, Program Director, praised the collaborative effort.

"The 7th annual Navajo Nation Education Conference brings together key stakeholders in our community to empower and inspire individuals on their educational journey," she said.

During her address, Curley emphasized the importance of discipline, responsibility and educational research. Drawing from her experiences as a student, teacher and policymaker, she encouraged attendees to focus on grounded practices and seek solutions to pressing challenges.

Curley also highlighted the need to adapt Navajo culture, such as K’e, to the current governance structure, urging audience members to proactively make a difference within their communities.

A central theme of her speech was financial literacy and self-reliance. Curley shared personal anecdotes about her grandfather's approach to managing finances and emphasized the importance of instilling these values in future generations.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.

