OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Kayenta Elementary students visit Navajo Nation government headquarters

Kayeta Elementary School first graders took a field trip to the Navajo Nation capital May 19. The students were given a tour by Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish. (Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

Kayeta Elementary School first graders took a field trip to the Navajo Nation capital May 19. The students were given a tour by Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish. (Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

Originally Published: June 13, 2023 11:44 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — First graders from Kayenta Elementary School experienced a unique and educational field trip to the Navajo Nation Government complex in Window Rock, Arizona May 19.

The young students had the chance to enter the Navajo Nation Council Chambers and be introduced to the Budget and Finance Conference room by Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish.

"It was a joyous occasion to meet with our children in the Navajo Nation Council Chambers," Parrish said. "It’s not everyday wee see a class of students come from Kayenta, or the Western Agency for that matter, because of the distance."

First Grade teachers Sherri Bradley, Trish Claw-Tsosie and Lance Morgan organized the field trip.

"We chose to come to the Navajo Nation headquarters for the first graders' field trip because it would only be possible to learn about Navajo Nation Government while the students were already learning about Navajo Culture and traditions throughout the school year," said Francine Little, coordinator of the Kayenta Unified School District Native Language & Cultural Program.

Students also visited the office of the President and Vice-President.

"This unique field trip provided valuable knowledge and a memorable experience that will stay with them forever." Parrish said. "The students came away with a better appreciation of their culture, traditions and government system"

Parrish said it was opportunities like this one where young generations can gain insight into their rich Navajo heritage and develop a sense of pride in their own identity as members of the Navajo Nation.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas