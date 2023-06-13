Hoop dreams down under: Northern Arizona basketball players travel to Australia

Basketball players from Page, Tuba City, Winslow and Flagstaff are representing the United States at the 2023 Nunawading Tournament in Melbourne, Australia. The team includes from left: Jazmin Ben, Coconino High School, Keira Jenkins, Page High School, Kaia Talashe, Winslow High School, Alaina Dugi, Tuba City High School, Natasha Acothley, Tuba City High School and Alyssa Harris, Tuba City High School. They are being coached by Kimberly Williams.