Heritage Festival returns to Flagstaff’s Museum of Northern Arizona June 24-25

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Artists from Native Nations across the Colorado Plateau will be in Flagstaff June 24-25 for the Museum of Arizona’s Heritage Festival, offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the diverse Indigenous cultures in the region.

The festival first began in 1930 with a focus on the Hopi people, but this year will also include the Acoma, Apache, Diné, Havasupai, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai and Zuni. Darvin Descheny, public programs manager for MNA, said the inclusion of all the tribes of the Colorado Plateau give the public a chance to learn about more tribes from the region.

The 2023 market will be located on the beautiful, forested grounds surrounding the museum, with the sacred San Francisco Peaks as backdrop. With an expanded artist market and mainstage performances under tents outdoors, there will be plenty of space and fresh air.

“We are counting down the days to one of the biggest events of the year — the Heritage Festival of Art and Culture,” said Mary Kershaw, executive director and CEO of the Museum of Northern Arizona. “This year the festival will be on June 24 and 25. We moved the date in response to artists and attendees who overwhelmingly agreed that moving away from the busy 4th of July weekend would be better for everyone.”

Based on responses from past festival attendees, this year’s market will be returning to the outdoors, allowing more space to view art and talk with artists. Holding the market outdoors is also safer and allows the museum exhibits to be enjoyed without them being blocked by artists’ booths, the museum said.

More than an art market, the festival is really a celebration put on by the museum offering a glimpse into all that it does to uplift and inform the public about the Native Nations in the region through art, music, lectures, demonstrations and performances. It will take place outdoors through all the parking lots on the museum’s campus.

“I am so excited that this festival brings together Indigenous artists from across the Colorado Plateau, the only such festival that I know of,” Kershaw said. “These artists will all share and celebrate their cultures from under the shade of tents among the tall pines surrounding the museum. In addition to over 100 artists from 10 different tribes, highlights include flute workshops with Aaron White, a presentation by fashion designer Patricia Michaels, as well as performances by the Zuni Water Striders, Dilzehe’e, Apache Singers, and Yoyhoyam Hopi Youth Dancers.”

A juried competition will give out awards in 24 categories. While most of the categories will be open to all Heritage Festival artists, some are set aside specifically to recognize excellence in arts specific to the Hopi, Diné, Zuni and Pai.

The timeframe to enter art into the competition be from 9 a.m. – noon June 23, allowing more time than in past years for those who are traveling to enter their art.

Things to know:

Artists, other vendors, staff and volunteers can park at Flagstaff Arts Academy or Coconino Center for the Arts. This will allow the parking lots on both sides of Fort Valley Road to be available for visitors. A shuttle will be available to take artists/vendors, staff and volunteers to and from their vehicles.



Visitors will be able to park in all of the parking available on the east side of Fort Valley Road and in most of the parking lot on the museum side.

MNA is on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, so it’s convenient to bike to the festival. There are two locations for free, secure bike parking on the museum’s campus. The Mountain Line Route 5 stops directly in front of the museum. A drop-off and pickup area makes it easy for people to take an Uber, Lyft or taxi.

Every purchase at the Heritage Festival benefits the artists, who take home 100 percent of their earnings. To help support MNA’s ability to continue to host the festival, donations and festival sponsorship are great options. Anyone interested in sponsorships can email development@musnaz.org

MNA is seeking volunteers for the event. Festival volunteers bring the artists water, give artists breaks, setup and restock refreshments, help with parking, assist visitors with festival information and much more. To volunteer contact msoliday@musnaz.org.

Admission costs have been reduced from 2022 for members and non-members and can be found at the MNA website.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is available at https://musnaz.org/all-upcoming-events/heritagefestival/.