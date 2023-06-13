OFFERS
Cultivating minds and fields at Rock Point School

Rock Point Community School completed phase II of its Farm and Cornfield Project June 9. Phase I included irrigating the fieldswith 13-15 acre feet of water. Phase II was planting. The school is seeking help from students and their families again in weed and pest control. The plan is to have a great yield and carry out the annual Ntsidigo’í and Neeshjízhii/Naashjízhii Project in late August. A variety of corn, melons, cantaloupe and beans were planted. (Photo/Rock Point Community School)

Originally Published: June 13, 2023 10:05 p.m.

Rock Point Community School completed phase II of its Farm and Cornfield Project June 9. Phase I included irrigating the fieldswith 13-15 acre feet of water. Phase II was planting. The school is seeking help from students and their families again in weed and pest control. The plan is to have a great yield and carry out the annual Ntsidigo’í and Neeshjízhii/Naashjízhii Project in late August. A variety of corn, melons, cantaloupe and beans were planted.

