Around the Rez: Week of June 14
Motorcycle camp and rally
Covenant of Faith church is hosting its annul motorcycle rally and camp meeting July 9-16. There will be speakers, live music, daily rides and food. Hidden Springs is north of Highway 264 and 89 junctions, west of Tuba City. For more information, call (480) 539-5285. or www.cofaz.org.
Kayenta 4th of July Powwow
The Town of Kayenta is hosting its 2023 4th of July Powwows June 30-July 1 at the Monument Valley High School gymnasium. General admission is $5.
Walpy Youth@Work Program
The Walpi Youth@Work Program is a 7-week work prgram for enrolled Walpi youth ages 14-17. Youth will complete on-site community-based enrichment projects, gain cultural knowledge and receive a stipend upon completion. Program begins June 12 and ends July 28. Contact walpi.elderly.youth@gmail.com or (928) 737-9556.
Monument Valley High School basketball camp
Monument Valley High School is hosting REZilient Training Basketball Clinic July 24-25 for ages 5-11 and 12 and up. Cost is $40. Call (480)390-0931 for info.
TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open
TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.
Rug Weaving Workshop
The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.
STEM Camp
Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.
Navajo Yes Bike Race June 17
The 13-mile course travels along the Valley Drive at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, a road that is a blend of hard-pack and sandy sections. The route includes some rolling terrain, and a arduous climb in the final 1 ½ mile. The course includes world-class scenery, as riders traverse through some of the most stunning landscapes on the planet. Contact at info@rmtiming.com, Tom (928) 429-0345, chuskaman@yahoo.com or www.navajoyes.org
Summer Rez Camp Meetings Gear Up
Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries in Gallup and Joel Chee of Ranch Hands Ministry will be at the All Churches Camp meeting June 21-24. Services begin at 6 p.m. nightly at the Lily Kelly residence and end with a trail ride and dinner. Location is 1.5 miles north of Navajo Route 15 and 2 junctions. Turn west at abandoned brown house. More information available at (505) 722-3517.
HSAPC in Person Meetings
12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
- Riding out a dream: Geri Hongeva hopes to bring motorcycle tours to the Navajo Nation
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- Navajo community recognizes Di’Orr Greenwood for positive contributions
- NAH to open new Flagstaff pulmonology clinic July 17
- History made as Sunshine Suzanne Sykes appointed U.S. Federal Judge in California
- Hopi Tribe shares challenges and opportunities during Interior Secretary’s visit
- Rose Blackhorse-Gill receives EMT award
- Gov. Hobbs urges Biden to designate proposed monument at Grand Canyon
- Around Winslow: Week of June 7
- Around the Rez: Week of June 7
- Riding out a dream: Geri Hongeva hopes to bring motorcycle tours to the Navajo Nation
- Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- NAU Student Spotlight: Jayme Biakeddy
- Hopi High School renames crosscountry meet after legendary coach Rick Baker
- Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City
- Tuba City High School class of 2023 graduates
- Interior Secretary's Grand Canyon visit encourages tribes
- Navajo community recognizes Di’Orr Greenwood for positive contributions
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: