Around the Rez: Week of June 14

Motorcycle camp and rally

Covenant of Faith church is hosting its annul motorcycle rally and camp meeting July 9-16. There will be speakers, live music, daily rides and food. Hidden Springs is north of Highway 264 and 89 junctions, west of Tuba City. For more information, call (480) 539-5285. or www.cofaz.org.

Kayenta 4th of July Powwow

The Town of Kayenta is hosting its 2023 4th of July Powwows June 30-July 1 at the Monument Valley High School gymnasium. General admission is $5.

Walpy Youth@Work Program

The Walpi Youth@Work Program is a 7-week work prgram for enrolled Walpi youth ages 14-17. Youth will complete on-site community-based enrichment projects, gain cultural knowledge and receive a stipend upon completion. Program begins June 12 and ends July 28. Contact walpi.elderly.youth@gmail.com or (928) 737-9556.

Monument Valley High School basketball camp

Monument Valley High School is hosting REZilient Training Basketball Clinic July 24-25 for ages 5-11 and 12 and up. Cost is $40. Call (480)390-0931 for info.

TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open

TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

STEM Camp

Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.

Navajo Yes Bike Race June 17

The 13-mile course travels along the Valley Drive at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, a road that is a blend of hard-pack and sandy sections. The route includes some rolling terrain, and a arduous climb in the final 1 ½ mile. The course includes world-class scenery, as riders traverse through some of the most stunning landscapes on the planet. Contact at info@rmtiming.com, Tom (928) 429-0345, chuskaman@yahoo.com or www.navajoyes.org

Summer Rez Camp Meetings Gear Up

Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries in Gallup and Joel Chee of Ranch Hands Ministry will be at the All Churches Camp meeting June 21-24. Services begin at 6 p.m. nightly at the Lily Kelly residence and end with a trail ride and dinner. Location is 1.5 miles north of Navajo Route 15 and 2 junctions. Turn west at abandoned brown house. More information available at (505) 722-3517.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.