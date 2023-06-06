Sage Memorial Hospital receives recognition for care to elders
GANADO, Ariz. —The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has accredited the Sage Memorial Hospital Emergency Department with the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) bronze standard – Level 3.
The coveted GEDA Level 3, recognition requires a commitment from the hospital, including having inter-disciplinary geriatric education programs in place, access to mobility aids, evidence of a geriatric emergency care initiative, and 24/7 accessibility to food and drink.
The road to accreditation was led by a team of inter-disciplinary leaders which included SMH's Jeremy Wray DO, PhD, and Reba Begay, RN. "We understand that this population requires specialized care, and our dedicated team of medical professionals is committed to providing the highest standard of emergency care to all our patient," said Begay. "This population is more vulnerable to emergency situations and requires specialized attention to ensure their safety and well-being."
In 2022, SMH served a total of 7,675 patients who were 65 years and older which accounts for 21 percent of total ED visits. The hospital is expecting to see a steady increase over the next few years as the older population continues to grow.
"The GEDA Level 3 accreditation is a testament to the commitment of Sage Memorial Hospital to provide excellent care for its older adult population." said SMH CEO Melinda White. "We are proud of our team and its commitment to delivering excellent care for grandma and grandpa - we look forward to continuing to evolve our geriatric ED."
For more information on GEDA accreditation visit: https://www.acep.org/GEDA/. To learn more about Sage Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department, please visit: www.SageMemorial.com.
Information provided by Sage Memorial Hospital.
