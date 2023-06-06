OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, June 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Northern Arizona Healthcare to offer $10 sport physicals in Flagstaff June 10

Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff. (Photo/NAH)

Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff. (Photo/NAH)

Originally Published: June 6, 2023 11:03 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — All Flagstaff area high school and grade school student-athletes are invited to attend an extensive one-day sports physical clinic, brought to the community by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group primary care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. This is the third year Northern Arizona Healthcare has provided the low-cost screenings to the community. All school athletes must complete a pre-season physical to participate in fall sports.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the Orthopedic & Spine Institute, 107 E. Oak Avenue, Suite 101 in Flagstaff. The screenings are $10 and no appointment is necessary. Cash or check payments will be accepted, all checks should be made out to Northern Arizona Healthcare.

The screenings take approximately one hour and require a signed release from a parent or guardian if the athlete is under the age of 18. If the athlete is participating in any contact sports, they must download the Sway Medical mobile app prior to their physical. Sway is an FDA-cleared app that reinvents the way athletes and patients are monitored for signs of imbalance or delayed reaction. It is available for download on Apple or Android devices. For more information on the app, visit https://www.swaymedical.com/.

The sports physicals will include internal medicine, baseline sway concussion testing and orthopedic clearance. The tests will be performed by internal medicine physicians, orthopedic physicians and surgeons, athletic trainers and physical therapists. All proceeds from the physicals are donated back to the student’s school to benefit the youth athletic department.

For more information about the clinic, call (928) 779-7880.

Information provided by NAH

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas