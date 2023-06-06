Northern Arizona Healthcare to offer $10 sport physicals in Flagstaff June 10

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — All Flagstaff area high school and grade school student-athletes are invited to attend an extensive one-day sports physical clinic, brought to the community by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group primary care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. This is the third year Northern Arizona Healthcare has provided the low-cost screenings to the community. All school athletes must complete a pre-season physical to participate in fall sports.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the Orthopedic & Spine Institute, 107 E. Oak Avenue, Suite 101 in Flagstaff. The screenings are $10 and no appointment is necessary. Cash or check payments will be accepted, all checks should be made out to Northern Arizona Healthcare.

The screenings take approximately one hour and require a signed release from a parent or guardian if the athlete is under the age of 18. If the athlete is participating in any contact sports, they must download the Sway Medical mobile app prior to their physical. Sway is an FDA-cleared app that reinvents the way athletes and patients are monitored for signs of imbalance or delayed reaction. It is available for download on Apple or Android devices. For more information on the app, visit https://www.swaymedical.com/.

The sports physicals will include internal medicine, baseline sway concussion testing and orthopedic clearance. The tests will be performed by internal medicine physicians, orthopedic physicians and surgeons, athletic trainers and physical therapists. All proceeds from the physicals are donated back to the student’s school to benefit the youth athletic department.

For more information about the clinic, call (928) 779-7880.

Information provided by NAH