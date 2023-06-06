OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, June 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

NAH to open new Flagstaff pulmonology clinic July 17

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s new pulmonary clinic has begun accepting new appointments. (Photo/Flagstaff Medical Center)

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s new pulmonary clinic has begun accepting new appointments. (Photo/Flagstaff Medical Center)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 6, 2023 10:21 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced the opening date for its new pulmonology clinic in Flagstaff will be July 17 at 1215 N. Beaver Street, Suite 203.

The experienced pulmonary clinic team will offer a full spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures designed to treat and care for respiratory disorders, including obstructive pulmonary diseases. The pulmonary providers that are staffing the clinic have decades of experience in both inpatient and outpatient pulmonary care. They have received awards and fellowships, and have been published in peer-reviewed journals for their pulmonary research.

NAH’s new pulmonary clinic is accepting appointments now by calling 928-773-2200.

If a patient is currently receiving pulmonology service in the Flagstaff area and wishes to transition to the new pulmonary clinic, NAH requests they call to book an appointment. The patient should then contact their current pulmonary provider to request a copy of their medical records to bring to their NAH appointment.

For more information on current services available at NAH, please visit https://www.nahealth.com/.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas