NAH to open new Flagstaff pulmonology clinic July 17
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced the opening date for its new pulmonology clinic in Flagstaff will be July 17 at 1215 N. Beaver Street, Suite 203.
The experienced pulmonary clinic team will offer a full spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures designed to treat and care for respiratory disorders, including obstructive pulmonary diseases. The pulmonary providers that are staffing the clinic have decades of experience in both inpatient and outpatient pulmonary care. They have received awards and fellowships, and have been published in peer-reviewed journals for their pulmonary research.
NAH’s new pulmonary clinic is accepting appointments now by calling 928-773-2200.
If a patient is currently receiving pulmonology service in the Flagstaff area and wishes to transition to the new pulmonary clinic, NAH requests they call to book an appointment. The patient should then contact their current pulmonary provider to request a copy of their medical records to bring to their NAH appointment.
For more information on current services available at NAH, please visit https://www.nahealth.com/.
Information provided by Northern Arizona Healthcare.
