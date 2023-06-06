Intermittent lane restrictions expected in Holbrook June 5-15
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent daytime lane restrictions on State Route 77, locally known as Navajo Boulevard, in Holbrook beginning Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 15.
Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following traffic restrictions are in place Mondays through Thursdays from 5 a.m to noon:
• SR 77 will be reduced to one lane in either direction at a time between Iowa and Delaware streets (milepost 287).
• The eastbound I-40 exit at SR 77/Navajo Boulevard (Exit 286) will be closed intermittently during the project. The southbound left-turn lane from SR 77/Navajo Boulevard to eastbound I-40 will also be intermittently closed.
• Iowa, Hampshire, Florida, Erie and Delaware streets will be intermittently closed at SR 77/Navajo Boulevard.
• Drivers can use Hopi Drive (Exit 285) as the primary route to access I-40 and the local area.
• No work is scheduled during evenings or weekends.
• The restrictions will be lifted each day after work hours.
The restrictions are needed so crews can replace the riding surface on SR 77 with new asphalt, creating a smoother ride for drivers.
Information provided by ADOT
