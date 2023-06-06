Hopi Tribe shares challenges and opportunities during Interior Secretary’s visit
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) met with the Hopi Tribal Council and toured the Hopi Reservation May 21. This historic meeting was the Secretary’s first visit to the Hopi Reservation since her confirmation.
Diligent work was done to secure the Secretary’s visit. The Secretary has roots close to Hopi as she spent much time during her childhood in Winslow staying with her grandparents. The visit offered a historic opportunity for the Secretary of the Interior to see firsthand both the challenges and opportunities that the Hopi Tribe face.
Secretary Haaland did not just come for the tour; she also shared with the Tribal Council that she was delivering $6.6 million in funding for the Keams Canyon Water Infrastructure Improvement Project. The funding will be used to install new hydrants, water lines, and automated meters as well as connecting the distribution system to the Hopi Arsenic Mitigation Project. Secretary Haaland applauded Chairman Nuvangyaoma, Vice Chairman Andrews and the entire Hopi Tribal Council because “it was their leadership that moved the project forward.”
Chairman Nuvangyaoma expressed the Tribe’s deep gratitude to the Secretary “for coming to Hopi and making us feel heard, appreciated and valued.”
Secretary Haaland at Mishongnovi Village
After meeting with the Tribal Council the Secretary was able to tour the HAMP and several other locations on the reservation.
Vice Chairman Andrews brought her to Keams Canyon so that she could see where the grant funding would be deployed and walk her through the project.
Andrews explained that “water is life and for far too long our people have had to cook, drink and bathe using arsenic-laced, contaminated water…this funding means that Hopi children and elders will be able to consume clean and uncontaminated water.”
Information provided by Hopi Tribe
