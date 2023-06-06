Chinle Diné Youth hold second run of summer race series June 1
Originally Published: June 6, 2023 11:07 a.m.
Chinle Diné Youth/Many Farms Boys and Girls Club held their second run of the summer race series with 67 participants, including 42 runners. The organization thanked Damon-Bahe Boxing Team for donated cases of water for the race.
