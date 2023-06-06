OFFERS
AES begins operation of first phase of Chevelon Butte Wind Farm

The Chevelon Butte project is expected to produce a total of 454 MW of wind energy once both phases are fully operational next year. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: June 6, 2023 10:15 a.m.

CHEVELON BUTTE, Ariz. — The AES Corporation announced June 1 the start of commercial operations for phase one of the Chevelon Butte wind farm.

The project is located on the Chevelon Butte Ranch in Coconino and Navajo Counties, Arizona.

The Chevelon Butte project is expected to produce a total of 454 MW of wind energy once both phases are fully operational next year. This first phase of the project will bring 238 MW of clean energy online with the remaining 216 MW expected to achieve commercial operations in 2024.

"This landmark project will deliver cost competitive renewable energy to Arizona, while operating on one of the oldest working cattle ranches in the state," said Bernerd Da Santos, AES' EVP, COO, and President, Renewables.

The wind farm will be coexist with existing land uses, enabling the landowner family and Arizona State Land Department to continue raising livestock and stewardship of the property.

All lease payments to the State Land Department will directly fund Arizona public schools, universities and other in-state beneficiaries.

AES has incorporated unique design features to preserve Northern Arizona's internationally recognized dark sky characteristics by integrating a radar-activated lighting system that enables the federally required turbine lights to turn on only when low-flying aircraft are in the vicinity, the company said.

The project will include a total of 105 wind turbines at full buildout. Once both phases are complete, AES' Chevelon Butte wind facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power 110,000 homes annually.

Information provided by AES

