2nd annual Color Run Run returns to Chinle Chapter

CHINLE, Ariz. – The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health’s Summer Research Enhancement Program and Diné College are teaming up to host the eagerly anticipated 2nd Annual Color Fun Run on June 14 from 5-8 pm.

This exciting event, held at the Chinle Chapter House’s old airport trail, aims to promote physical activity and community engagement while fostering a sense of joy and wellness among Navajo families.

One of the highlights of this year’s Color Fun Run is the presence of a beloved character from Sesame Street – Elmo. As a proud partner of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health (JHCIH), Sesame Street’s Elmo costume character will join the festivities, bringing smiles and laughter to children and adults alike. Families will have the opportunity to meet Elmo and capture precious memories through photos near the registration table from 5:15 to 6:30 pm.

The event will kick off at 6 pm with a 2-mile walk or a 5K Color Fun Run, offering participants the chance to embrace physical activity in a vibrant and exciting environment.

Registration for the event opens at 5 p.m., and families are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot. All registered participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt and color powder to toss in the air as they commence their walk, adding an extra element of fun and liveliness to the event.

The Color Fun Run is open to individuals of all ages, welcoming families from across the Navajo Nation. Last year’s inaugural event saw hundreds of families come together, reinforcing the importance of physical activity and celebrating the family strengthening initiatives pioneered by the Center for Navajo communities for over three decades.

Founded in 1991, the Center for Indigenous Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health works hand in hand with Navajo communities to elevate health standards to the highest possible level. The Color Fun Run serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the center, Diné College, and the Navajo community, aiming to promote well-being and resilience among families in the region.

This year’s Color Fun Run promises to be a memorable event, providing an opportunity for families to embrace physical activity, celebrate their cultural heritage, and create lasting memories.