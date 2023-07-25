Washington Elementary School staff gear up for new year
Originally Published: July 25, 2023 1:51 p.m.
Washington Elementary Staff spent the week of July 13 planning for the upcoming school year. They worked as a team to ensure that the 2023-2024 school year will be one of the best for the students of Washington.
Most Read
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Navajo Nation School Safety and Mental Health Summit welcomes school leadership
- Winslow Police and Walmart employees raise funds for Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Winslow holds official signing of agreement for Levee Project July 15
- Thunder Voice Hat Company stays true to traditions with vintage designs
- Around the Rez: Week of July 19
- Around Winslow: Week of July 19
- Nygren meets with Army Corps of Engineers commander over critical infrastructure projects across the Nation
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- Authorities suspend 200 fraudulent rehab centers that targeted Native people in Arizona
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: