OneAZ awards $40,000 in grants to 8 Flagstaff-area nonprofits, including Native Public Media

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — OneAZ Credit Union is excited to award $40,000 in grants to eight Flagstaff and Sedona-area nonprofit organizations as part of its Community Impact Grant program. Each organization will receive $5,000 toward a program or initiative that supports one of OneAZ’s Five Pillars – Children’s Health, Food Banks, Financial Education, Veterans’ Interests and Local Youth Programs.

“Our Community Impact Grant program is one of the most powerful ways we can change lives in Northern Arizona,” said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ president andCEO. “This year’s record-breaking grant giving will impact more people in northern Arizona than ever before! The only reason we’re able to give back at such a tremendous rate is because of our membership. Together, they’re helping us build a brighter future for all Arizonans.”

This year marks a record-breaking year for the OneAZ Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Program. In 2023, OneAZ is providing $330,000 in Community Impact Grants to 66 Arizona nonprofit organizations. Since 2016, the OneAZ Community Foundation has supported 63 Flagstaff and Sedona-area nonprofits with $175,500 in donations.

Funding for the Community Impact Grant program is made possible in large part due to OneAZ members’ debit card usage. Each time a member uses their OneAZ debit card for a purchase, OneAZ donates one-cent to the Foundation. This means that Flagstaff and Sedona-based members were directly responsible for helping OneAZ to support the organizations that have received donations.

Below is a list of the Flagstaff-area organizations that will receive a 2023 Community Impact Grant:

• 1501 Foundation – Sedona, Veterans’ Interests

• Flagstaff Family Food Center – Flagstaff, Food Banks

• Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, Financial Education

• High Country Lactation Care – Flagstaff, Children’s Health

• Native Public Media – Flagstaff, Local Youth Programs

• Northland Christian School of Flagstaff – Flagstaff, Local Youth Programs

• Protective Mothers Justice – Munds Park, Children’s Health

• Sedona Community Food Bank – Sedona, Food Banks

Information provided by OneAZ Credit Union