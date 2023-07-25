OFFERS
Navajo Housing Authority organizes appliance donation event for flood victims

Numerous homes in Chinle were severely impacted by April flooding, with some being lost due to the rapid water flow from the canyon. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: July 25, 2023 1:59 p.m.

CHINLE, Ariz — The Navajo Housing Authority (NHA) organized a donation event July 3 at the Chinle substation to aid community members who were affected by the April floods.

The floods caused significant damage to homes in the Chinle community, known as Jurassic Park. Numerous homes were severely impacted, with some being lost due to the rapid water flow from the canyon.

Upon noticing a break in the levee, NHA Safety Officers promptly initiated safety protocols and mitigation procedures. With sandbags in place and heavy equipment at the location, more than 100 people turned out to assist.

"This unfortunate incident has brought the community together," said Council Delegate Shawna Ann Claw (Chinle). "Programs, businesses, faith-based organizations, and all agencies have united to support the community."

During the event, NHA donated 38 refrigerators and five range-top stoves to families in need. Mary Vandever, Maintenance Supervisor at Chinle NHA, explained that the appliances were initially meant to be sold to the public. However, JoAnn Dedman, Delegate Claw's Legislative District Assistant (LDA), proposed donating them to the flood victims instead.

Aneva J. Yazzie, CEO of NHA, collaborated with NHA’s Chinle office to ensure the appliances reached the victims promptly.

"This was a one-day operation," she said, thanking all involved entities and Delegate Claw's LDA for their efforts.

Delegate Claw extends her gratitude to the Navajo Housing Authority, 25th Navajo Nation Council, Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice-President, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, Chinle Senior Center, and various faith-based spiritual groups.

Information provided by NHA.

