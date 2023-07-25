Navajo Council passes legislation to improve sex offender registration
On the final day of the 2023 Navajo Nation Council Summer Session, Legislation No. 0104-23 was introduced to amend the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) in Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.
The legislation aims to allow civilian employees of the Navajo Nation Police Department to help register sex offenders in a timely manner, along with handling administrative tasks related to registration.
Currently, only Navajo police officers are responsible for sex offender registration, which sometimes poses challenges due to their field duties and emergency responses.
Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton and Co-Sponsor Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty presented the legislation, which received strong support in committees.
The amendments are considered vital to enhance the punishment for sexual offenses and protect Navajo families and communities.
The legislation requires convicted offenders to register within three business days, providing various identifier information.
Sex offenders from other jurisdictions coming into the Navajo Nation must also register within three days.
The Navajo Police Department expressed strong support for the legislation, recognizing its practical benefits.
The legislation passed by a simple majority vote with 18 in favor and zero opposed on July 21, awaiting review by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Navajo Nation School Safety and Mental Health Summit welcomes school leadership
- Winslow Police and Walmart employees raise funds for Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Winslow holds official signing of agreement for Levee Project July 15
- Thunder Voice Hat Company stays true to traditions with vintage designs
- Around the Rez: Week of July 19
- Around Winslow: Week of July 19
- Nygren meets with Army Corps of Engineers commander over critical infrastructure projects across the Nation
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- Authorities suspend 200 fraudulent rehab centers that targeted Native people in Arizona
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: