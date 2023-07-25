OFFERS
Navajo Council passes legislation to improve sex offender registration

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton sponsored Legislation No. 0104-23 to amend SORNA allowing civilian employees of the Navajo Nation Police Department to assist in registering of sexual offenders. (Photo/NNC)

Originally Published: July 25, 2023 1:29 p.m.

On the final day of the 2023 Navajo Nation Council Summer Session, Legislation No. 0104-23 was introduced to amend the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) in Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.

The legislation aims to allow civilian employees of the Navajo Nation Police Department to help register sex offenders in a timely manner, along with handling administrative tasks related to registration.

Currently, only Navajo police officers are responsible for sex offender registration, which sometimes poses challenges due to their field duties and emergency responses.

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton and Co-Sponsor Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty presented the legislation, which received strong support in committees.

The amendments are considered vital to enhance the punishment for sexual offenses and protect Navajo families and communities.

The legislation requires convicted offenders to register within three business days, providing various identifier information.

Sex offenders from other jurisdictions coming into the Navajo Nation must also register within three days.

The Navajo Police Department expressed strong support for the legislation, recognizing its practical benefits.

The legislation passed by a simple majority vote with 18 in favor and zero opposed on July 21, awaiting review by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

