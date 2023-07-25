Letter to the Editor: “Land Back” more complex than article states
I noticed your story on Ben & Jerry's ("Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage") is missing some critical information on who the Abenaki (people indigenous to Vermont) are.
As the story implied, if Ben and Jerry's are for real, they should start with the Abenaki people who have thought of Vermont as their home for thousands of years. They should just make sure they're working with the true Abenaki.
Over ten years ago, Vermont recognized four groups of so-called 'Abenaki tribes' who are not indigenous at all, but actually groups of white settlers who claim Indigenous identities despite an utter lack of Abenaki ancestry.
The actual Abenaki - with reserves in Quebec, Canada and citizens throughout the region - were not allowed to address the legislature when the Vermont state recognition process was being considered. As a result, the state recognition process does not take into account genealogical records or sustained community relationships over time and is essentially based on self-identification. The Abenaki First Nations of Odanak and Wolinak have been speaking out for a long time about this identity theft and cultural erasure.
If Ben and Jerry's or anyone else in Vermont wants to give land back to Indigenous people, that's great. But in order for that to be sincere, they shouldn't start with a tweet, but by reaching out to the Abenaki First Nations of Odanak and Wolinak, not the fraudulent "tribes" recognized by the state of Vermont.
Thank you for your consideration, Irene Rojas-Carroll
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Navajo Nation School Safety and Mental Health Summit welcomes school leadership
- Winslow Police and Walmart employees raise funds for Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Winslow holds official signing of agreement for Levee Project July 15
- Thunder Voice Hat Company stays true to traditions with vintage designs
- Around the Rez: Week of July 19
- Around Winslow: Week of July 19
- Nygren meets with Army Corps of Engineers commander over critical infrastructure projects across the Nation
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event
- Authorities suspend 200 fraudulent rehab centers that targeted Native people in Arizona
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: