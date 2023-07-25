Guzzler Fire continues to burn in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

HEBER-OVERGUARD, Ariz. — The Guzzler Fire continues to burn in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, approximately 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard.

As of the latest update at July 23, the fire has spread to approximately 1,511 acres of land.

The cause of the Guzzler Fire has been attributed to a probable lightning strike.

Firefighting efforts are in full swing, with a team of 241 personnel on the ground. The firefighters are supported by six crews, seven engines, thre helicopters, three dozers and three water tenders.

Currently, the fire is 22 percent contained, indicating that progress is being made, but challenges persist due to the rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

As of now, there are no evacuation orders in effect, providing relief to residents in the Chevelon Canyon Ranches/Retreat areas who have been allowed to return to "READY" status. However, the situation remains dynamic, and authorities are closely monitoring developments.

Roadblocks have been set up at the junctions of Forest Service roads 504 and 153, as well as the 504 road and highway 191, affecting travel in the region. Residents of Chevelon Canyon Ranches/Retreat are being permitted passage, but access to Chevelon Crossing via State Route 99 remains restricted. Additional road closures may be implemented as per the operational needs of firefighters.

The Guzzler Fire poses significant risks to various assets in the vicinity, including multiple wind turbines situated to the north of the fire, as well as KV powerlines.