Around the Rez: Week of July 26

Central Agency Fair Song & Dance Aug. 26-27

The Chinle Swingin’ Echos will be at the Central Agency Fair Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. There will be registration Aug. 26 and grand entry at 11 a.m. Group signers and dancers are invited. For more information contact Myron Hoskie at (928) 797-1760.

Dr. Guy Gorman Senior Care Home Song & Dance July 28

There will be a special song and dance program at the Dr. Guy Gorman Senior Care Home July 28. This is hosed by Chinle Swinging Echos. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the song and dance begin at 10 a.m. Seniors, adults, youth and tiny tots are invited. Groups signers are limited to 15. There will be a dance contest and concessions. Admission is $5 for adults. Cal (928) 674-5216 for more information.

Miss Navajo Council Cultural Workshop Day July 29

A special day of free workshops will focus on the Dine language, culture and traditions hosted by former Miss Navajo Nation title holders and the Phoenix Indian Center. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Community School in Phoenix.

Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention Center book sale July 26

HSAPC invites everyone to a large book sale fundraising event. They have a large selection of self-help books, novels, autobiographies and more. Located at HSAPC in Kyotsmovi from 1-5 p.m.

Navajo Nation Council cultural night events

The Navajo Nation Council is hosting cultural events July 28. On July 28 there will be e a Navajo food demonstration. For more information contact Clarissa Begay at (505) 422-9332.

Healing of the Nations Rally

Leupp Presbyterian Church has invited Dzil Na Oodilii pastor Irvinson Jones to the Aug. 2-5 camp meeting 2.5 miles north of Leupp and Old Oraibi Road junction. Youth night is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., Jones speaks Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Singers and meals are also planned. More information is available from asmallcanyon@fusd1.org..

Ranch Hands Ministry Trail Riders making moves

The annual meeting and trail rides are Sept. 1-4 east of Flagstaff. Horse back riders begin a 200-mile trek in August to Leupp from southern Utah and make stops along the way for rest and Bible devotions. Everyone coverges at a site between mileposts 434 and 4535 on Leupp Road. For inofrmation call (520) 491-0774.

TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open

TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Gallup. All adults welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

Spay, neuter and vaccine clinics

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding severl fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. They include the following: Aug. 11 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market, Aug. 12 and 13 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Lechee at the Lechee Chapter House, west of Coppermine Rd (N20), 2.8 miles south of Hwy 98 in Page. Aug. 25 and 27 – Spay and neuter clinic in Kaibeto Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.