Winslow Police and Walmart employees raise funds for Phoenix Children's Hospital
Originally Published: July 18, 2023 12:36 p.m.
The Winslow Police Department hosted friendly slow pitch softball games between members of the Taylor Walmart, Winslow Police and Winslow Walmart. The event was put together to try to raise money for the Phoenix Children's Hospital July 8.
