Thunder Voice Hat Company stays true to traditions with vintage designs

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A fascination with watching his cowboy father make his own hat out of necessity led artist and clothing designer Lehi Thunder Voice Eagle Sanchez to build a growing family business that makes classic Navajo hats with upcycled and sustainable materials.

Sanchez, Diné/Totonoc, started with an old hat he found with the traditional rounded top and flat brim, working with his father to embellish it with leather, coins and feathers.

It was an immediate success.

“This was the first,” he said, gesturing to a large, weathered, black felt hat sitting on his desk in the design studio for the Thunder Voice Hat Co. in Long Beach. “When I found this hat, I took it to my dad and we worked on it. And then from there, everybody else wanted a similar hat. At the time, it was only me and another guy who wore a hat like this.”

He wanted to preserve the original design.

“I found it with this shape and I didn't want to ruin it,” he said. “I wanted to keep that shape because it reminded me of my grandfather. Then, when my dad put the coins on there, I said, ‘Okay, I’ve got to keep it like this.’ I really liked that old style. It’s now called the Navajo Brim or Navajo Open Crown.”

Sanchez has now expanded the business, creating a website for Indigenous items, Buy Native, and signing a contract recently with the Navajo Nation that put the Thunder Voice line in all the Navajo arts and craft stores.

“I've been wanting to work with my own tribe and figure out how we do that, so it was a beautiful connection,” he said. “The Navajo president wears one of our hats. From there we connected to get our hats into those stores in hopes that we can also bring traffic out to the more remote areas.”

The Thunder Voice Co., which started in 2018, moved into its current space three years ago and Sanchez’s brothers have joined the company. The line now includes serapes, handmade jackets, vintage rugs and patches, fanny packs, notebooks and survival kits with knives.

The hats and other items are currently featured for sale in a pop-up at the Hammer Museum and at the gift shop of the Autry Museum of the West, both of which are in Los Angeles.

Thunder Voice will also be at Indian Market in Santa Fe in August with a fashion show, collaborating with other Native designers. And officials are looking to go to Gathering of Nations next year with textile designs and assorted smaller items.

Paying homage to the past

During a recent tour of the Long Beach facility with ICT, Sanchez showed off the sleek lobby showroom, massive design studio/warehouse and shipping outlet in the back. Hats are available online or by appointment at the studio.

Rambunctious dogs roam the studio, as the young staff greets customers and answers constant ringing phones while blocking and creating hats, jackets, shirts and more in the back. His brothers and sister all work there.

“My father worked in the wilderness,” Sanchez said during the tour. “The family didn't have a lot of money on the reservation in Arizona, so anything that they did, they had to figure out how to make it on their own, or it was old hats that they'd have to reshape. He was familiar with it as an old cowboy. Even if the hat was new that he would buy, he would go in and ask the milliner if he could use their steamer. I'd go with him back there to watch what he's doing, and he would reshape the whole thing.”

The traditional Navajo high-rounded shape and round, flat brim came about during early years of trade. Typical cowboy hats of wool or beaver felt would usually be shaped to have indentations in the crown with a curled-up brims, but the Navajo liked it just the way it was, and added beaded hat bands or feathers. The other advantage was the functionality; it provided more shade from the sun and rain rolled off if it was tilted towards the back or side, Sanchez said.

“The rest just came naturally, with understanding that idea that a hat can be made into whatever,” he said. “Even if it has its own shape already, you can break it, steam it, bring it down to where you want it, and then start over. I thought that was so cool.”

Different regions developed different styles. The Mexican sombrero has a higher crown and huge brims, often embroidered. In the eastern tribes, hats came from city traders in the shape of the top hat, adopted by the Seminole.

“I was doing art at the time, and a lot of the conversation was about reclaiming what had happened to our community and then what are we doing as this generation to pick up where things were left,” he said. “We want it like that, round, because there is also something about circles within Native communities.”

He became interested in what items those communities incorporated into their ways of life, and how they chose to use them.

“The coins were one of those things that Natives would use but not as currency,” he said. “They'd take them, make jewelry out of them. We didn't have the resources for hat felt or coins, so we had to trade for those things.”

Sanchez said when he started wearing the original design, he would get teased and called grandpa.

“I started to like it,” he said. “I wanted to bring back and give homage to my grandfather and those before, because I felt like so many things are colonized. I want to start reclaiming some of the old ways and then build from that.”

He began traveling to Native events and protests, making hats for people along the way.

“I saw people in the community that were doing amazing things on the front lines, like at Standing Rock, and I’d make a hat for them, more of a gift of something traditional that I wanted to offer,” he said. “But then more and more people wanted one in the old style, so I thought maybe there's a way I can offer it and sell it along with my art.”

At the time, Sanchez had a gallery in Santa Fe that he had opened up with a business partner. He added the old hats he had reclaimed and “brought back to life,” he said.

“We put together an Instagram and a website, and announced it on my personal art page,” he said. “It was four hats at first. They sold out at the door within days. Soon we closed the gallery and had a trailer and sold them out of the trailer, and did popups here and there, but mostly online. It was really to make ends meet at that point, and the hats were selling faster than the art.”

In his art work, he reimagines classic paintings in Native style, riffing on the “Mona Lisa,” “Girl with a Turquoise Earring,” and the “Birth of Venus.”

“What would this painting look like if Native did it? What would our communities look like? What would houses, cars ,look like?” he asked. “I wanted to do the exact opposite of the fast, disposable culture. In building this business, I wanted to figure out how, in a fast fashion world, do I create something and make a business out of it where it can sustain myself and my family? Where I take the courage to make them is from understanding these items that are specifically from Navajo culture – the hats, the sheep, the blankets, the rugs.”

Staying with tradition

Sanchez is working to build the company gradually.

“We're building out slow for the hat company,” he said, “because we're really keeping it small right now. We can only do so many hats at a time due to how we source. We've been able to do some collaborations with Faherty, a family led clothing brand with retail stores, which have been very helpful.”

Prices have risen,with most hats going for around $875. The company recently offered a hat called the Legend Hat, a special edition collector's hat to commemorate the fifth anniversary. A taupe Stetson beaver hat with a Navajo Open Crown, it features hand-crafted vintage silver and vintage turquoise conchos circa 1900s, with a reclaimed vintage camp blanket strip.The price is $12,000.

“We have three tiers actually,” Sanchez said. “One is the Legend series, which we just released, and incorporates a lot of the vintage jewelry. I've always wanted to offer those, but I knew we had to work up to it. The hat itself is worth a lot; it's an old vintage one from the ‘60s. We felt the only way to do this to justify it is to add on the right pieces.”

Another unique design element is what he calls the gunpowder design, where he lays thin lines of gunpowder to a hat’s brim in a design, then sets it on fire. It leaves a dark, rustic-looking burn mark.

That took “a lot of experimenting,” he said, laughing. “Every day is like an experiment.”

As much as they want to grow, Sanchez said, they are working to stay with the core designs.

“Right now, we're doing from eight to 10 hats a week, then we do a photo shoot and have all the products done and out,” he said. “We have the custom order hats, and we have orders from the Hammer Museum and the Autry Museum of the West in Los Angeles.”

“There’s just something about a hat,” he said, smiling from under the brim.