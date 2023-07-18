Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”

Hit show FX Show "Reservation Dogs" will be coming to an end at the conclusion of its upcoming third season, announced the show’s co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee).

Harjo made the bittersweet announcement via an Instagram post last Thursday. He emphasized that the decision to end the show was his own, and he believes it is the right decision for the show creatively.



“Aho young and old warriors!” Harjo wrote. “Here it is: the coming third season of ‘Reservation Dogs’ will be the final season. That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me, that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

The series, which debuted in 2021 on streaming service Hulu, quickly became a hit for its showcasing of contemporary Native American life and Native humor. It has garnered numerous awards, including a Peabody Award and two Independent Spirit Award nominations.

"Reservation Dogs" is the brainchild of Sterlin Harjo and acclaimed director Taika Waititi that features four Native teens living on a reservation in Oklahoma. The teens — played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis — are dubbed as the titular “Rez Dogs." Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous, a first in Hollywood television history.

Native Newes Online spoke with one of the show's young stars, Elva Guerra, about the series coming to an end.

“Even though I’m sad this amazing show is ending, it will always be in such a special place Indigenous peoples' hearts," Guerra said. "The way that it has changed Native culture is amazing. I’m happy we get to go out on our own terms. I’m happy I got to spend my youth doing it. I’m happy it’s immortalized in film forever. Creator is happy, my ancestors are happy, we are all happy and content. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Wibdaha to everyone who has made me happy over the years.”

Season three of "Reservation Dogs" debuts on Hulu on Aug. 2.