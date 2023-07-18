Riders thrill crowd at first annual Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding event

Photo Gallery Cody Jesus Invitational Bull Riding Event

WINDOW ROCK — The crowd roared as Navajo bull rider sensation Cody Jesus soared into the Navajo Nation night sky aboard a furious bull July 15 at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock.

Jesus hung on for the required eight seconds, but settled for just 80 points. Jesus thanked the crowd before the event concluded and said his ride would only be an exhibition. He also thanked the competitors who entertained the fans.

Rough Rock, Arizona’s Wyatt Betoney bested 45 riders and took home the championship title. Betoney was the only rider to ride two bulls the whole night. For his efforts, he got a combined total of 174.5 points.

The event featured some of the top Navajo bull riders who vied to become the first bull riding champion in Jesus’s first-ever invitational.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, along with a capacity crowd of Navajo PBR fans, cheered on the riders as they showed their support at the Cody Jesus Bull Riding Invitational.

Nygren thanked the Texas Rattlers, as well as the dozens of organizers and sponsors who made the PBR invite a free event.

Nygren said more events like Jesus’s PBR invitational were needed.

“We need more events like this all across Navajo that give our families time to spend time together,” he said. “As your president, I’m always open to working with problem solvers like Cody Jesus. He wanted to throw a free event where the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls could see the pros perform on Navajo land.”