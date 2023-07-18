OFFERS
July 18
Parker Project and Best Friends to animal wellness clinics

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding several free fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. (Photo/Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

Originally Published: July 18, 2023 12:59 p.m.

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding several fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. They include the following:

August 11 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

August 12 and 13 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Lechee at the Lechee Chapter House, west of Coppermine Rd (N20), 2.8 miles south of Hwy 98 in Page.

August 25 and 27 – Spay and neuter clinic in Kaibeto Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

September 9-10 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Tuba City at the Tuba City Chapter House

October 13 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

Cost is $10 for distemper/parvo, FVRCP, Rabies, Deworm. Cost is $15 for flea/tick treatment. Spay and neuter is $15 per pet, and includes free vaccines.

Spay/Neuter Clinic opens at 8 a.m. Vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

