Parker Project and Best Friends to animal wellness clinics

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding several fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. They include the following:

August 11 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

August 12 and 13 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Lechee at the Lechee Chapter House, west of Coppermine Rd (N20), 2.8 miles south of Hwy 98 in Page.

August 25 and 27 – Spay and neuter clinic in Kaibeto Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

September 9-10 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Tuba City at the Tuba City Chapter House

October 13 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

Cost is $10 for distemper/parvo, FVRCP, Rabies, Deworm. Cost is $15 for flea/tick treatment. Spay and neuter is $15 per pet, and includes free vaccines.

Spay/Neuter Clinic opens at 8 a.m. Vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.