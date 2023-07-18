Hopi High School Bruins football gets time on the field
Originally Published: July 18, 2023 12:14 p.m.
The Hopi High School Bruins football team gets in some summer practice.
Most Read
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren outlines plans at summit to put Navajo into homes
- Brightening up Fort Defiance with local art
- Twin Arrows Casino celebrates grand opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Weaving a culture: Navajo artists at Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival mix art, history
- DOE announces $8M for Native programs, language in schools
- Kamala Harris visits, discusses commitment to Arizona's Native communities
- Arizona firefighters put out hot spots while forecasters warn of escalating fire danger
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Authorities suspend 200 fraudulent rehab centers that targeted Native people in Arizona
- Sculptor Tim Washburn Best of Show at inaugural Diné College Native American Art Market
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- How Arizona stands between tribes and their water
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: