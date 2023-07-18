Council, standing committees return to in-person meetings after COVID-19 Health State of Emergency lifted
WINDOW ROCK, N.M. — The Navajo Nation Council and its Standing Committees have announced the resumption of in-person meetings, following the lifting of the Navajo Nation's Public Health State of Emergency related to COVID-19. The Commission on Emergency Management made this decision June 15.
The state of emergency declaration was initially issued in March 2020, enabling official council and Standing Committee meetings to be conducted virtually as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, with the improving situation and the lifting of the emergency declaration, in-person meetings have now become mandatory for council delegates.
While in-person attendance is now required for Navajo Nation Council meetings and Standing Committee meetings, virtual participation remains permissible for work sessions, workshops, orientations, training and business meetings. The Office of Legislative Council issued a memo outlining these guidelines to ensure a smooth transition and provide flexibility where necessary.
Crystalyne Curley, the Navajo Nation Council speaker, emphasized the importance of safety precautions in light of the resumed in-person meetings.
"We continue to urge everyone to take precautions and conduct meetings as safely as possible," Curley stated, underlining the council's commitment to the well-being of its members and the community.
On July 6, Legislation No. 0147-23 was introduced to the five-day public comment period. The legislation seeks approval to amend Title II of the Navajo Nation Code to codify virtual attendance by Council Delegates at Standing Committee meetings and Council sessions.
The legislation is available online at http://dibb.nnols.org/publicreporting.aspx and public comments may be submitted by email to comments@navajo-nsn.gov or by mail to the Office of Legislative Services, P.O. Box 3390, Window Rock, AZ, 86515.
Information provided by OPVP
