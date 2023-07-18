Around the Rez: Week of July 19

Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention Center book sale July 19 and 26

HSAPC invites everyone to a large book sale fundraising event. They have a large selection of self-help books, novels, autobiographies and more. Located at HSAPC in Kyotsmovi from 1-5 p.m.

Dr. Guy Gorman Sr. Care HomeSong & Dance

The care home is hosting a song and dance event July 28. It is hosted by Chinle Swinging Echo’s. Registration is at 8 a.m., song and dance start at 10 a.m. Includes half time entertainment, jackpot dance contest and concessions. Admission is $5.

Navajo Nation Council cultural night events

The Navajo Nation Council is hosting cultural events July 21 and 28. On July 21 there will be cultural music, and on July 28 there will be e a Navajo food demonstration. For more information contact Clarissa Begay at (505) 422-9332.

Navajo weaving workshop

Navajo Cultural Arts is offering a weaving workshop led by Barbara Teller Ornelas and Lynda Pete July 18-21. Limited space is available. Contact Crystal Littleben at ncap@dinecollege.edu.

Healing of the Nations Rally

Leupp Presbyterian Church has invited Dzil Na Oodilii pastor Irvinson Jones to the Aug. 2-5 camp meeting 2.5 miles north of Leupp and Old Oraibi Road junction. Youth ight is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., Jones speaks Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Singers and meals are also planned. More information is available from asmallcanyon@fusd1.org..

Ranch Hands Ministry Trail Riders making moves

The annual meeting and trail rides are Sept. 1-4 east of Flagstaff. Horse back riders begin a 200-mile trek in August to Leupp from southern Utah and make stops along the way for rest and Bible devotions. Everyone coverges at a site between mileposts 434 and 4535 on Leupp Road. For inofrmation call (520) 491-0774.

Monument Valley High School basketball camp

Monument Valley High School is hosting REZilient Training Basketball Clinic July 24-25 for ages 5-11 and 12 and up. Cost is $40. Call (480)390-0931 for info.

Women's Day event

The 2023 Women’s Day event is July 22 at STAR School. with former Second Lady Dottie Lizer and Barbara Chatto. The theme is “Delight Yourself in the Lord.” Event is at 145 Leupp Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be presentations, breakfast and lunch. No childcare is available. Pre-registration is recommended by calling (928) 853-5321.

Navajo Family Bible Conference

Navajo Family Bible Conference continues July 22 at El Nathan Conference Center at 3910 East El Paso Drive. The the is “Refined for God’s Glory.” The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. and includes refreshments, singing, youth classes, health, crafts, devotions, choir and speakers. For more information call (602) 330-3730.

TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open

TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Gallup. All adults welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.