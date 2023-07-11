OFFERS
Wed, July 12
Winslow hosts Little League Seniors tourney

The community of Winslow is hosting the Little League Seniors State tournament this week. Teams from Sierra Vista, Coolidge, San Xavier and more were in town. (Photos/El Big Guy)

The community of Winslow is hosting the Little League Seniors State tournament this week. Teams from Sierra Vista, Coolidge, San Xavier and more were in town. (Photos/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: July 11, 2023 7:02 p.m.

The community of Winslow is hosting the Little League Seniors State tournament this week. Teams from Sierra Vista, Coolidge, San Xavier and more were in town.

Photo Gallery

Winslow Seniors tourney
