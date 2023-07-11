Twin Arrows Casino celebrates grand opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook

TWIN ARROWS, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) and Hard Rock Digital have announced the grand opening of the Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

Arizona baseball legend Luis Gonzalez headlined the sportsbook’s grand opening celebration July 8 that included a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways and opportunities to win sports memorabilia, a TV and Bonus Bets.

The Sportsbook sits adjacent to the remodeled sports bar and restaurant at Twin Arrows and features eight kiosks and two betting windows.

“We are very pleased to take this next step forward in our partnership with the Hard Rock Sportsbook Team,” stated Brian Parrish, CEO for Navajo Gaming. “Our two organizations continue to work seamlessly together in pursuit of NNGE being able to offer our guests outstanding products, values, services, and experiences with Event Wagering. We have a long-term relationship that’s evolving and getting stronger every day."

“We’re excited to introduce our retail sports betting experience in Arizona and celebrate the grand opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort,” said Marlon Goldstein, CEO for Hard Rock Digital. “Navajo Gaming has been an incredible partner and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship.”

NNGE and Hard Rock Digital originally partnered to launch mobile sports betting in Arizona in February 2022, and the same experience found in the Hard Rock Sportsbook app serves as the basis for its easy-to-use kiosks.

Similar to the online experience, Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort will offer pre-game, in-game, and futures markets across all major sports, including Same Game Parlays, head-to-head bets, and play-by-play betting.



The NNGE, as an enterprise of the Navajo Nation operates five gaming and hospitality facilities across Arizona and New Mexico. NNGE manages all gaming at its casinos and travel plaza. Hard Rock Digital was launched in 2020 as the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis.