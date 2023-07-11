Snowdrift Art Space hosts 'Paint and Sip"
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 6:52 p.m.
Visitors from Across Arizona immerse themselves in art and creativity during Local First Arizona's Weekendzona event June 24-25, enjoying a vibrant 'Paint and Sip' session at Snowdrift Art Space led by local artist Jessica Lewis.
Photo Gallery
Snowdrift Art Space hosts 'Paint and Sip'
