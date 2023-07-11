Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren outlines plans at summit to put Navajo into homes

CHURCH ROCK, N.M. — Hundreds of people from the Navajo community attended the first-ever Navajo Nation Housing Summit at the Fire Rock Casino parking lot in Church Rock, NM June 28.

Many attended with the hope of acquiring a new home of their own.

The two-day event drew an estimated 1,500 people, with many interested in learning if there was a better way to streamline the homesite lease and planning processes.

The event was a priority for Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, who has promised to build 1,000 homes while in office.

“I’ve tasked my team, let’s streamline it,” Nygren said. “Let’s bend the rules just a little bit to make sure that while there are dollars available, we use them. Let’s not just use the money to make plans. We shouldn’t make it difficult to build a home.”

The President repeatedly urged the crowd to talk to their council delegates so he gets the support he needs to cut down the many steps that are required to get a homesite lease, as well as other permits required to break ground on housing.

“If our elders, our mom, and our parents are having a hard time wanting to build their own homes, how much more difficult will it be before the young people my age can come home?” he asked. ”They’re going to be frustrated. After a week or two, they’ll say, Nah, forget about it. I’ll go back to Albuquerque, I’ll go back to Phoenix.”

The President said he heard Navajo people and their dream to own a home in the Nation. He said families want a three-bedroom or two-bathroom home that is insulated to keep the cold out in winter and the heat out in summer.

“You’re not asking for marble or granite or all these crazy things you see on TV,” he said. “All you want is a basic home. And you want to be able to make sure it’s affordable.”

He said he would like to see a three-tier system to place Navajos in quality housing. The first would be for those who are low-income, retired, elderly, or veterans that they could qualify for without cost to them.

The second tier would be mid-income earners such as tribal employees, managers, or enterprise employees who could afford to pay for a low-cost home.

The third would be higher-income professionals who could afford homes they could design themselves.

“These people that are helping you fill out the paperwork, they want a home, too,” he told the crowd, referring to his staff. “It’s hard for them to get home. That’s when I know our system is broken. So we need to work on it.”

The President announced he’s been in discussions with Zenni Homes, a manufacturer of homes that could be considered futuristic-style homes. The Page, Arizona-based company has an all-Navajo workforce and is building homes at the former Navajo Generating Station Warehouse.

The homes use technology developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to convert bedrooms into an office and living rooms into a workspace with the push of a button. The homes are designed and built with materials to last up to 100 years. They can be placed onto trailers to be delivered anywhere in the Navajo Nation without DOT permits required.

“I’m here to try to partner with Zenni Homes, to try to start manufacturing our own homes on the Navajo Nation,” President Nygren said.

The manufacturing facility now has 65 Navajo craftsmen building and shipping homes that are custom-built to meet a home buyer’s needs.

“Homes are going up in Phoenix,” he said. “There’s a five-story apartment complex that’s going up. And it’s happening right here in the Navajo Nation.”

He said he wants to see a large design model traditional Navajo would like that could be four-bedroom, two bathrooms.

“Something you can move into right away,” he said. “Let’s put 500 Navajo people to work. We can get this up and running, producing five-to-20 homes a day, built by Navajo people, built on the Navajo Nation.”

He said his goal is simple, to place Navajos in homes of their own as soon as possible.

“We’re not in the business of making a ridiculous amount of money,” he said. “We’re in the business of producing as many homes as possible at the right cost.”

