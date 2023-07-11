Lane restrictions on Interstate 40 east of Winslow July 12-19

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent daytime lane restrictions on Interstate 40 east of Winslow from Wednesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 19.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time while the following daytime restrictions are in place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

• East- and westbound I-40 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 263 - 267.

• Signage will help drivers travel through the work zone.

• A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

• The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

• Drivers should be prepared to come to a complete stop when approaching and driving through the work zone.

• No work is anticipated to occur on the weekend.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete pavement repairs along this stretch of I-40.

Information provided by ADOT.