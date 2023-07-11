OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Fun on the Fourth on the Navajo Nation

Originally Published: July 11, 2023 7:29 p.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso welcomed the community at Fourth of July events in Window Rock, Kayenta and Tuba City. She tossed one of the first shoes in the horseshoe tournament, greeted elders with a story and kicked off Kayenta Field Day with an honorary kick.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas