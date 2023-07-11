Fun on the Fourth on the Navajo Nation
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 7:29 p.m.
Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso welcomed the community at Fourth of July events in Window Rock, Kayenta and Tuba City. She tossed one of the first shoes in the horseshoe tournament, greeted elders with a story and kicked off Kayenta Field Day with an honorary kick.
