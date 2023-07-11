Contraceptive meds now available over the counter
PHOENIX — Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription under a governor's order announced July 6.
Gov. Katie Hobbs said the rule will go into effect immediately. It applies to self-administered birth control such as hormonal and oral contraceptives, and patients 18 or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test.
"We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life," the Democratic governor said in a statement.
Over 20 states have statutes that let pharmacists dispense FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives without a prescription, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Hobbs has used her executive powers in recent weeks to promote reproductive freedom. In June she issued a sweeping executive order effectively stripping prosecutors of their ability to pursue charges against anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion.
She also plans to support legislation next year that would codify access to birth control.
Information provided by the Governor’s Office
