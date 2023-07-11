Around Winslow: Week of July 12

STEAM afternoon at the library

Winslow Public Library offers ages 4-12 every Friday to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Maker Station is every Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. where children get creative with recycled materials.

North Country HealthCare sports physicals

Sports physicals will be offered July 14, 19 and 26, and Aug. 4 in Winslow from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Parents must accompany children. Appointments recommended. Call (928) 289-2000.

Family Health Fair July 14

On July 14, Seba Dalkai Boarding School is holding a Family Health Fair from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. There will be a 2K walk, health fair and games.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Farmers Market

Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.