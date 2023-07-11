Arizona firefighters put out hot spots while forecasters warn of escalating fire danger

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted as fire danger escalates in parts of the West that have been left high and dry by an evaporating monsoon season.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area July 6 that they could return.

Fire officials say the blaze, burning 13 miles north of Kingman, is 45% contained and crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire. It has burned around 1 square mile .

Now, the 200 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.

The fire was reported on July 4. The cause is under investigation but authorities believed it was human-caused.

There have been no injuries or damage to structures.

Meanwhile, over in eastern Arizona, a wildfire on the Fort Apache Reservation remained uncontained July 7.

The so-called Flying V fire has burned 1.9 square miles. It has also shut down a stretch of the U.S. 60 freeway north of Globe.

There are no threats to any structures. The blaze is in rugged terrain comprised of grass and other brush.

In New Mexico, firefighters are dealing with hot, dry and breezy conditions as they monitor a fire that has burned more than 93 square miles in the Gila National Forest. The blaze has forced the closure of several trails.

Forest officials in southwestern New Mexico warned July 7 that continuous warm and dry weather and the chance of thunderstorms will increase the potential for new wildfire starts.

In northern New Mexico, officials have implemented fire restrictions on the Carson National Forest due to already high fire danger and anticipated worsening conditions.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque have warned about a late start to the monsoon along with above-average temperatures in central and northern New Mexico, indicating continuing high fire danger through July.