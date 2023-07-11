Arizona firefighters put out hot spots while forecasters warn of escalating fire danger
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted as fire danger escalates in parts of the West that have been left high and dry by an evaporating monsoon season.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area July 6 that they could return.
Fire officials say the blaze, burning 13 miles north of Kingman, is 45% contained and crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire. It has burned around 1 square mile .
Now, the 200 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.
The fire was reported on July 4. The cause is under investigation but authorities believed it was human-caused.
There have been no injuries or damage to structures.
Meanwhile, over in eastern Arizona, a wildfire on the Fort Apache Reservation remained uncontained July 7.
The so-called Flying V fire has burned 1.9 square miles. It has also shut down a stretch of the U.S. 60 freeway north of Globe.
There are no threats to any structures. The blaze is in rugged terrain comprised of grass and other brush.
In New Mexico, firefighters are dealing with hot, dry and breezy conditions as they monitor a fire that has burned more than 93 square miles in the Gila National Forest. The blaze has forced the closure of several trails.
Forest officials in southwestern New Mexico warned July 7 that continuous warm and dry weather and the chance of thunderstorms will increase the potential for new wildfire starts.
In northern New Mexico, officials have implemented fire restrictions on the Carson National Forest due to already high fire danger and anticipated worsening conditions.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque have warned about a late start to the monsoon along with above-average temperatures in central and northern New Mexico, indicating continuing high fire danger through July.
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy
- Indigenous culture and art celebrated at Museum of Northern Arizona's Heritage Festival
- Winslow community turns out for WIHCC's Just Move It event
- Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, Navajo Nation to work with Hobbs for tribal allocation
- Business Beat: Cory Ahownewa recognized for his Hopi kachina dolls at MNA Heritage Festival
- Federal board sides with Navajo coal company, says BNSF Railway must ship to Canadian port
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- Around the Rez: Week of July 5
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- A chef sensation on the Navajo Nation
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Sculptor Tim Washburn Best of Show at inaugural Diné College Native American Art Market
- Authorities suspend 200 fraudulent rehab centers that targeted Native people in Arizona
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- ‘Hopi Daughter’: Moenkopi's Kristy Honanie graces July cover of Cowboys & Indians
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Riding out a dream: Geri Hongeva hopes to bring motorcycle tours to the Navajo Nation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: