Jeddito native serves with joint strike fighter squadron in U.S. Navy

LEMOORE, Calif. – Cpl. Joseph Ambrose, a native of Jeddito, Arizona, serves the U.S. Marine Corps assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 125. The command is a joint strike fighter squadron located aboard the U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base.

Ambrose joined the Marine Corps five years ago. Today, Ambrose serves as a power line mechanic.

“I joined the Marine Corps to get ahead in life. I wanted to show my family that I could do something big," said Ambrose.

Growing up in Jeddito, Ambrose attended Holbrook High School, graduating in 2018. Today, Ambrose relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Jeddito to succeed in the military.

“I learned that if you start something, you need to finish it," said Ambrose. “When you get a job in the Navy, it's important that everyone does their best to support the mission."

These lessons have helped Ambrose while serving with the Marine Corps.

Members of VFA-125 fly and maintain the F35-C Lightning II, a combat-ready fifth-generation fighter.

According to Navy officials, the F-35C is designed with the entire battlespace in mind, bringing transformational capability to the United States and its allies. Missions traditionally performed by specialized aircraft (air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, electronic attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) can now be executed by a squadron of F-35s.

For the first time in U.S. naval aviation history, radar-evading stealth capability comes to the aircraft carrier deck. The F-35C carrier variant sets new standards in weapon system integration, lethality, maintainability, combat radius and payload that bring true multi-mission power projection capability from the sea, according to Navy officials.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

As a member of the Marine Corps, Ambrose is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy and Marine Corps team cooperate in the land, sea, and air, operating effectively as one team," said Ambrose. "We have the same values of honor, courage, and commitment."

Ambrose and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“One night I was working late at night, and I remember encouraging my fellow Marines to remain positive and focused on the mission," said Ambrose. "I was proud to motivate my fellow Marines."

As Ambrose and other sailors and Marines continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country.

“Being in the Marine Corps means serving others, doing something for someone other than yourself," said Ambrose. “It means protecting those who can’t protect themselves.”

Ambrose is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.